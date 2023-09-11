ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall defeated Metalik

The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) & Willie Mack def. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum & Kevin Ku

ROH World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli def. Rocky Romero.

Mercedes Martinez def. Zoey Lynn

The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun) (with Prince Nana) def. Matt Brannigan & Cole Radrick

Darius Martin def. Christopher Daniels

Shane Taylor def. Lee Johnson. Post-match, Taylor said that he’s tired of acting humble and not acting like the man when he knows he is and he carried ROH for years. He then said it’s time Tony Khan starts putting respect on his name. Lee Moriarty was the newest member of Shane Taylor Promotions.

Willow Nightingale def. Lady Frost

Josh Woods def. Dominic Garrini

Ethan Page def. Griff Garrison. Maria Kanellis was scouting the match at ringside.

The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) def. The Boys (Brent & Brandon)

AR Fox def. Tony Nese