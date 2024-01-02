WWE issued the following press release previewing this Friday’s New Year’s Revolution edition of SmackDown on FOX. In the statement, it is revealed that Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and United States Champion Logan Paul will be on the program.

As Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight prepare to battle in a Triple Threat Match to determine Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ challenger at Royal Rumble, The Head of the Table returns to the blue brand.

With Royal Rumble on the horizon, who will become the No. 1 Contender to The Head of The Bloodline on The Road to WrestleMania?

Don’t miss Reigns’ SmackDown return at New Year’s Revolution, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Kevin Owens is set to battle Santos Escobar in the finals of a tournament to determine the No. 1 Contender to the United States Title.

The match promises to be a big SmackDown moment, and when there is a high-profile moment, there is United States Champion Logan Paul.

The media sensation comes to SmackDown for New Year’s Revolution, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.