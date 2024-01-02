A big spoiler for tonight’s NXT on USA special, which is entitled, “New Year’s Evil.”

Yesterday, NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee revealed that he was unable to leave Mexico due to some visa issues, and wouldn’t be able to team with the LWO on tonight’s show. However, he did tease that something special was in store and that the WWE Universe should continue to tune into the show.

According to Fightful’s Corey Brennan, WWE legend Carlito is the mystery man as he has been spotted at the Performance Center and was around ringside preparing to compete. The former multi-time I.C. Champion has previously aligned with the LWO and wrestled alongside Rey Mysterio This will be his first appearance since he was attacked by Santos Escobar.

Stay tuned for more updates for tonight’s NXT program.