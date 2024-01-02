A huge update on TNA superstar and current Knockouts Champion Trinity Fatu, and her future with TNA.

According to Fightful Select, Trinity’s contract with TNA is up soon and she will hit the free agency market. The report does not clarify a specific date but indicates that it could be up as soon as the the January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas, where she will be defending her title against Jordynne Grace. The former WWE talent signed with the promotion in the spring of 2023 and quickly ascended to the top of the card.

Speaking of WWE, several sources from the company tell Fightful that WWE does have an interest in bringing her back, with some even saying that they “expect it to happen.” WWE was interested in Trinity in early 2023 but the hiring freeze that had happened at the time prevented that from happening. A different WWE source tells the publication that “something huge would have to happen” for Trinity to not return to WWE.

