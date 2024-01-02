Andrade El Idolo is finished with AEW and now he is wishing everyone he spent time with well.

El Idolo issued a statement on his personal social media account stating that he had a wonderful time working for AEW, where he later thanks Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and multiple other top talents. He does state that he wishes he could have wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Adam Page, Ricky Starks, as well as other names who he didn’t get a chance to stand across the ring from.

I want to thank you for this time that I belonged to the company @aew and above all to Tony khan I also want to say goodbye to all the talent, security people, cameramen, referees and everyone who works in the company for being part of my time in AEW. kenny, young bucks, tazz, shiavone, Aubrey, Jerry, Hobbs, hook, Kingston, Ricky, Orange, thunder, jack Perry, Austin, Colten, Sonjay and many more that I can name, also how to forget all the Mexicans (todo el relajo) I enjoyed sharing the ring with STING, PAC, Darby, Garcia, Jay and many more. I would have loved to face MOX, Page, Hobbs, Ricky, Dante, Cage, Dustin. Thank you AEW AND Thank you to all the fans for your support always. I wish you the best always!!!

El Idolo joined AEW in 2021. His final match was a loss to Miro at this past weekend’s Worlds End pay-per-view in New York. Tony Khan confirmed El Idolo’s departure at the Worlds End media scrum before wishing him well and saying that the door is always open for a return.

Latest reports indicate that El Idolo will be returning to WWE. You can see his post below.