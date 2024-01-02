NJPW star David Finlay recently joined Cultaholic Wrestling’s Desert Island Graps, where the Bullet Club leader hyped his WrestleKingdom 18 matchup against Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Believes that WrestleKingdom 18 is a “make or break” moment for him:

I mean there’s no denying this is make or break for me. There’s not too many more opportunities that I will come across if I don’t absolutely nail this one and come out on top. Moxley and Will’s names are both synonymous with the IWGP US Championship, as well as other people that I really despise. Then Will fashioned the UK Championship because he was like, ‘I have no ties to the States, why would I defending a title for a country I don’t even care about?’ Which is kind of why I broke both of them. I have no ties to anywhere, so I don’t care about the flag on the belt. I know it meant a lot to Mox, I know it meant a lot to Will. So I wanted to break his shiny toys.

On his legacy, and the legacy of the Finlay name, in wrestling:

I’ve thought about this a lot, and the thing that comes to mind is, so in the third David in my family. My dad and my grandfather weren’t very original with naming. Im I’m third one of those. I’m a fourth-generation wrestler in my family, so again, someone else’s footsteps. I’m the fifth Bullet Club leader. More boots to fill. So this is my chance, I get to finally be the first at something. I get to cement my own legacy, no strings attached, no shadows. That’s another reason I smashed the old belts. I’ve vied for the US Title four or five times unsuccessfully, so that’s not my legacy. I gotta create my own legacy from the ground up.

WrestleKingdom 18 takes place on January 4th from the Tokyo Dome.