Swerve Strickland talks one of AEW’s most unique celebrity guests.

The Mogul Embassy leader spoke about famous rapper Rick Ross, who made multiple cameos for the promotion in 2022, during his interview with The State Of Florida Sports Podcast. Swerve reveals that his agent was the one who convinced him to bring Ross in.

That was a connection from my agent, shoutout to Albert, he’s been doing amazing work. He has some of the greatest connections you could ask for in the hip hop realm. He’s always been an advocate of, ‘We have to crossover, we have to integrate and crossover to other platforms that you just don’t see.’ One of the best clients he works with is Rick Ross. I was like, ‘Is that possible?’ I didn’t think it was possible to happen, but he made it happen.

Swerve later speaks about Ross himself, stating that the music icon had impeccable timing and was super down to be there.

Rick Ross was down. It was Baltimore at Dynamite. I greeted him out of the truck. He was all energy, all enthusiasm, just ready to go. He’s freestyling all these things off the top of his head on what he wants to say. He’s a performer. One take, one shot, he just goes. He’s got it. He’s another one that understands comedic timing, which a lot of artists necessarily don’t. Rick Ross is one of the most comedic timing professionals out there in the business. I would love to get him more integrated into AEW, even crossing over and doing stuff outside of it with his drink and on stage. There is more of that to come, hopefully, but we’re going to push for it and make it happen. The introduction, it was like I felt like I had known this man for years. It’s still a great relationship,

Swerve has quickly ascended to the top of the AEW card, with his latest triumph coming at Worlds End when he defeated Dustin Rhodes. You can check out his full interview below.

