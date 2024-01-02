The viewership numbers are in for the December 29th WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,355,000 viewers, a 36% decrease from the December 22nd episode. It scored a 0.28 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 49% from the previous Friday’s demo number. It should be known that this was a “Best Of” program and featured re-runs of things that happened on the blue-brand throughout 2023.

WWE is now building toward its Royal Rumble premium live event. Its first SmackDown of 2024 will be the New Year’s Revolution special and will feature the return of Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.