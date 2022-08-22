Roman Reigns has been incredibly dominant in WWE as a heel, but will take a break from being a bad guy to be nice to young fans.

The Undisputed Universal Champion did so yet again at the WWE live event in Ottawa after he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal title in a Triple Threat match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

As Reigns was walking to the back, he noticed a fan who urged him to meet her son. Reigns stopped and shook hands with the boy and wished him a happy birthday.

Reigns is set to defend his titles against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash At The Castle on September 3rd.