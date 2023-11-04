The streak continues!

Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship for the 30th time in three-and-a-half years, continuing his impressive reign as the third longest champion in WWE history, trailing only Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan.

“The Tribal Chief” picked up a hard fought victory over LA Knight in the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event on Saturday afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the match, Knight had Reigns dead to rights, but ultimately was robbed of a victory due to interference by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. In the end, Reigns speared Knight through the ringside barricade after the distraction and followed up with a Spear in the ring for the pin fall victory.

Check out video highlights of the Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight main event for the WWE Universal Championship from WWE Crown Jewel via the tweets embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter (X) feed.