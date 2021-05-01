WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted his new theme song during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. You can hear the theme in the video below

As noted at this link, Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan in the big Career vs. Title main event, which left Bryan banned from the blue brand. Besides Bryan’s WWE status, the big talk coming out of the match was Reigns’ new entrance theme.

Anthony Mirabella, who works for WWE Music Group partner Def Rebel, indicated on Instagram that he and his partners are responsible for The Big Dog’s new theme. Def Rebel has done the majority of WWE theme songs since CFO$ stopped in late 2019.

The feedback to Reigns’ new theme song on social media has been positive for the most part, but there has been some criticism as well.

Reigns first teased a theme song change back in September to go with his new look, right before he retained over Jey Uso at Clash of Champions.

“There’s a lot more to it than just me creating my own music. It requires me to go through a lot of channels. You have to understand I’m not automatically a bad guy now. You’ve seen it [the change in my character] in gradual steps. You’ve seen layers of that so far,” Reigns said last September. He continued, “I want all the nuances to add up. As a full time performer, I have to keep things fresh, and do something new every week. That’s why we have decided to save the new music. And hopefully down the line, once more drastic things happen, and the story unfolds, you’ll hear it.”

Reigns then revealed in late January that the new theme song was being worked on.

“We’re working on it,” Reigns said of a new theme song in January. “It’s not easy because I’m not going to… With this character, it has to be the right vibe. We can’t just hire a rapper and check out this guitar riff. It can’t be some rock music. The Shield music, I wasn’t even really into it back in the day; but over the years, it just started working. You get so used to it that I just time my pace to it. But yeah, it takes some time and it has to be right. In order to move away from something you’ve had for so long and is so recognizable like the music that I have now, it’s got to be perfect. It’s taking some time, but we’re definitely working on it, so please be patient.”

Reigns has not commented on his new theme as of this writing. You can see his entrance from tonight in the video below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.