Roman Reigns’ limited appearances at WWE premium live events have been widely known since he signed his new contract after WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he merged the WWE and Universal Championships.

Despite the company expanding to international markets for these events, some fans had hoped for a change in Reigns’ schedule. However, he is not listed for the Elimination Chamber in Australia or Backlash France on May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France.

At the Royal Rumble, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns is currently only confirmed for the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, the next Saudi Arabia show, and SummerSlam.