Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about TNA going from the six-sided ring to the four-sided ring.

“TNA is identified by having a six-sided ring. That’s what makes a company different. And when they took that away, it just made it another wrestling company. You know, having those six sides, even though it’s not that much different, it makes a big difference when you’re talking about you’re promoting a match and you’re talking about the Six Sides of Steel or, the six sides in the ring and, and not four sides. It’s just that TNA had this reputation of being a wrestling show, and having the six sides made it different. And I thought that they should have continued to have that. It gave you that real fight feel like MMA. Yes, definitely.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.