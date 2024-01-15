TNA Wrestling returned to Las Vegas on Sunday to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Fightful:

Rhino defeated Shera

Joe Hendry defeated Rich Swann

Jake Something defeated KUSHIDA, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid & Mike Bailey in a multi-man match

Nic Nemeth cut a promo about wanting to become the TNA World Champion before he was interrupted by Steve Maclin. Maclin called Nemeth a phony and that it’s his time as Nemeth had 20 years to tell his story. Nemeth hit a Zig Zag on him to end the segment.

Xia Brookside defeated Tasha Steelz

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) defeated Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian. After the match, Kazarian turned on Young.

PCO defeated Jai Vidal

Chris Bey defeated Kevin Knight. Afterward, the Grizzled Young Veterans laid out Bey and Ace Austin.

Dirty Dango & Oleg Prudius defeated Dante King & Damian Drake

Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Trinity to retain. After the match, Gisele Shaw and her entourage took out both Grace and Trinity.

Nic Nemeth defeated Zachary Wentz. After the match, Maclin ran out to beat down Nemeth, but Nemeth again hit a Zig Zag on him.

MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) defeated Jody Threat & Dani Luna

Josh Alexander defeated Will Ospreay. Scott D’Amore cut a promo after the match putting over both men.

Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated The System (Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)