Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Rio Rancho Event Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest via pinfall

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa via pinfall

AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa via pinfall

Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) defeated The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) via pinfall

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight via pinfall

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed via pinfall

Shotzi defeated WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky via DQ due to interference, a 6-woman tag team match is made

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka & Kairi Sane) via pinfall

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre