Roman Reigns is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s SmackDown episode for a contract signing, where he will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel PLE next Saturday.

Fans have been speculating whether Reigns will be participating in the upcoming Survivor Series event on November 25th in Chicago.

However, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns will not be part of the show. Instead, he is set to compete in the Royal Rumble in January.