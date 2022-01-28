WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says he will never shy away from his history, especially when it comes to The Shield.

As we’ve noted, Seth Rollins recently name-dropped AEW star Jon Moxley to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble match against Reigns. It was later reported that Rollins’ mention of the former Dean Ambrose was 100% scripted by WWE. WWE also kept footage of Moxley in a video package for Rollins vs. Reigns when in the past they’ve edited him out of certain footage.

Reigns spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina to promote the Royal Rumble and was asked how he felt about Rollins name-dropping Moxley.

“I never shy away from my history,” Reigns said. “Those two are my brothers. Mox, Seth, we’ve done, achieved, gone through the highs and lows, ebbs and flows of it all. So that’ll never change. I’ll always have a deep love and respect for both of those guys.

“Mox, me and him were super tight, within The Shield and maybe even a little bit closer. They may have been super bonded through wrestling and what they had done at FCW wrestling and prior to WWE, but when it comes to whether we were wrestlers or not, me and Mox, we’re friends.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for what Rollins had to say about Moxley and the SmackDown name-drop earlier this week.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Reigns’ interview with Traina:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.