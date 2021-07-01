Roman Reigns did an interview with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about being paired with Paul Heyman. Here is what he had to say:

“I think the rare moments, finding new layers, and elevating the performance every single week is always going to be a staple of what we’re trying to do. I think what’s made us so special is the preparation. That goes individually throughout our careers. Paul and I, everything that’s had to happen, the journey that we’ve both been on to get to this point in our careers to collide and make this thing happen, I think it goes with the similarities, and the parallel mindset of trying to be the very best every single week.

This is some stuff I’ve said to Jey and Jimmy on screen, but it’s a shoot, it’s for real, that this is the only way I want to be remembered is being hands down, head and shoulders, better than everybody else on the show, everybody else in the world. They’re all trying to catch me. At this point, within a marathon, we’re lapping people because we put so much preparation, so much thought into the detail, the nuance, and try to deliver the most sophisticated, not confusing, but very respectful stories as we can. It was something when me and Paul knew we were going to get together, it was immediate that we started to spitball, and we knew it had to be fresh in real time, week to week, and be put into the situation, know our barriers, know which walls we were going to have to go over, avoid, or just bust right through. We were game planning everything. I think that the common denominator is that we wanted to be special. He had been on an awesome run with Brock for 10 or 12 years, doing everything they did. For myself, I already had four main events at WrestleMania, multiple championship reigns, and stuff like that. There wasn’t much that I hadn’t already done in this industry. I think for both of us, it was about developing that cherry on top, solidifying the legacy, and cementing this Hall of Fame portion of our careers.”