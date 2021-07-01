The Great American Bash themed episode of WWE NXT goes down next Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show:

Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly

Adam Cole -200 (1/2)

Kyle O’Reilly +150 (3/2)

LA Knight (c) vs Cameron Grimes

LA Knight +140 (7/5)

Cameron Grimes -180 (5/9)

MSK (c) vs Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

MSK EVEN (1/1)

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher -140 (5/7)

The Way (c) vs Io Shirai & Zoey Stark

The Way -180 (5/9)

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark +140 (7/5)