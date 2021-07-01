The Great American Bash themed episode of WWE NXT goes down next Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show:
Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly
Adam Cole -200 (1/2)
Kyle O’Reilly +150 (3/2)
LA Knight (c) vs Cameron Grimes
LA Knight +140 (7/5)
Cameron Grimes -180 (5/9)
MSK (c) vs Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
MSK EVEN (1/1)
Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher -140 (5/7)
The Way (c) vs Io Shirai & Zoey Stark
The Way -180 (5/9)
Io Shirai & Zoey Stark +140 (7/5)