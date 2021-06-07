WWE has yet to announce who will receive a Universal Championship match at Hell in a Cell later this month.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, the current plan is for Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio at the show.

WWE just did an angle on Friday’s SmackDown where Reigns attacked both Rey and Dominik during their main event match against The Usos.

Here is the updated card for teh show that takes place on June 20th:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Bianca Belair