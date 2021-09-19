Rosemary and Havok put the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles up for grabs in a match against Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans.
It happened at Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
The match saw the champions successfully retain.
.@WeAreRosemary takes @SavannahEvansNV to the Upside Down. #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/6biquBeZGr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
.@dlobrown75 finds great joy in people doing the Sky High. #VictoryRoad @FearHavok pic.twitter.com/IdYLU0rzQy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021