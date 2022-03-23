The Rubber Match between Red Velvet and Leyla Hirsch has been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced the match for Dynamite, and ruled that Kris Statlander will be banned from ringside due to her feud with Hirsch.

“Following their excellent match last week on Rampage, the Red Velvet/Leyla Hirsch rivalry is even at 1-1; we’ll see the rubber match in their trilogy tomorrow on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT @Thee_Red_Velvet vs @LegitLeyla, + Kris Statlander is banned from ringside,” Khan wrote.

Hirsch defeated Velvet back at the Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on January 26, but Velvet got the win back on last week’s AEW Rampage, thanks to an assist by Statlander. Hirsch and Statlander are also at 1-1 in their singles feud as Statlander defeated Hirsch in late December at the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage, while Hirsch got the win back at AEW Revolution.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s AEW Dynamite from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Below is the updated line-up, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch in their 1-1 Rubber Match, with Kris Statlander banned from ringside

* Jay Lethal vs. Adam Cole

* Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blondes

* CM Punk makes his first appearance since defeating MJF at Revolution

* MJF speaks for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Title

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys, Sting and Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match

Following their excellent match last week on Rampage, the Red Velvet/Leyla Hirsch rivalry is even at 1-1; we’ll see the rubber match in their trilogy tomorrow on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@Thee_Red_Velvet vs @LegitLeyla, + Kris Statlander is banned from ringside pic.twitter.com/OZOsgCfin7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 22, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.