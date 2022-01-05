AEW superstar Ruby Soho recently spoke with the New York Post to hype this evening’s Dynamite debut on TBS, where Soho will take on the undefeated Jade Cargill in the tournament finals to determine the first ever TBS champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she was just getting her bearings during her early AEW run but now she is hitting her stride:

I think I was just getting my bearings when I first arrived here (in September). I earned the opportunity at the AEW women’s world championship very early but now I’ve been able to get my footing and really show the AEW fans that I’ve earned it because I’ve been through three rounds of the tournament thus far. I feel like this mean so much more to me. Not only is it the culmination of the three rounds of the tournament, it’s a culmination of 11 years of my wrestling career never having held a major title.

What winning the TBS championship would mean to her:

I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life. I have been through a lot of things in my life and my career has been very intense and very fast paced and very exciting and sometimes difficult. There’s been so many ups and downs on this roller coaster of my career like many people can say, but to hold that TBS championship above my head Wednesday in Newark … honestly it would mean the world. It would mean every mistake I made, every difficulty I had, every obstacle I faced, everything that I’ve been through up until this point would be worth it because I made it. I did it.

On facing Jade Cargill in the finals: