There has been speculation that Ronda Rousey may consider a UFC return with UFC 300 coming up in early 2024 as Rousey is no longer under contract with WWE.

Rousey hasn’t fought since 2016, following two straight losses. The rumors of Rousey fighting at the show kicked off when UFC President Dana White told Sports Illustrated a week ago there is a super fight targeted for UFC 300 that doesn’t involve Conor McGregor.

Fans are speculating the UFC is planning a trilogy between Rousey and Miesha Tate.

Dave Meltzer in the F4Wonline Daily Update that Rousey’s side has said she’s not interested in fighting again and is looking to have another child.