Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard

There is a new rumor going around on WWE possibly holding the second all-women’s Evolution event.

It was reported by PW Unlimited that WWE is considering a second night of SummerSlam or an Evolution 2 special for Sunday, August 30.

In regards to the possible Evolution event, it was noted that WWE has been pushing female Superstars such as RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley “really hard” as of late for a reason. Evolution 2 would feature competitors from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown. The report also said Evolution 2 could be where we see the debut of Tessa Blanchard, who is a free agent after her recent release from Impact Wrestling.

Furthermore, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp added on Twitter that he heard there could be a special event planned for Sunday, August 30, but no specifics were provided. He also noted that he has not heard anything about the Tessa rumor.

WWE SummerSlam is currently scheduled for Sunday, August 23, likely from the Performance Center in Orlando. The next NXT Takeover event is scheduled to take place the night before on August 22.

The original WWE Evolution pay-per-view took place in October 2018.

This report should be taken as a rumor for now, but we will keep you updated on if there are any updates.

