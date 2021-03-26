Ring of Honor world champion RUSH recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype this evening’s 19th Anniversary pay per view, where El Toro Blanco defends the title against ROH’s franchise player, Jay Lethal. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Andrade:

Andrade is one of the greatest in all of the world. People know we are friends, and everyone wants to know about our recent conversations. La Facción Ingobernable is full of surprises. In the future, in the next few months, people will see that.

On his match tonight against Jay Lethal:

Jay Lethal’s time has passed. I will make that clear in our match at the Anniversary Show. Tonight will show that Ring of Honor is built on El Toro Blanco and La Facción Ingobernable.

Why he chose ROH:

Ring of Honor is our home. I am champion now, and I also have many more goals to attain for both myself and ROH.

Whether he’ll ever challenge Kenny Omega for the AAA championship:

I am independent in Mexico. A new company is about to start there and create a real boom. Be prepared for some more surprises. As for Kenny Omega, he is not invincible. He would learn that very quickly if he stepped into the ring with Rush.

How he and Dragon Lee learned a lot from their father: