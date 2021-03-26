WWE superstar Big E recently spoke with Uproxx about all things pro-wrestling, including how his rival Apollo Crews has really upped his game as of late, and on the prestige of the Intercontinental championship, which the New Day member currently holds. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Credits Apollo Crews for stepping up his game:

As much as we butt heads lately, I have to give him a ton of credit because he stepped his game up and he’s a guy who always could get it done in the ring. He’s an incredible performer and has been for quite some time. He just needed that opportunity and it’s good to see him step out and show a different side. Too often guys like that, people will say when it’s all said and done, ‘Ah, what could have been with that really talented guy, who was a good in-ring performer.’ But now, I feel like you’re seeing some of the promise of that potential with Apollo Crews.

Praise for Sami Zayn:

Some really tremendous performers have held the title. As much flack as I would give Sami Zayn, he’s a guy who has had an incredible career. He’s had some ups and downs of course, but to see again, he’s a guy who reinvented himself and the stuff he was doing with the IC title, being really crafty, I thought really worked and was so unique. You’re seeing so many guys who were former world champions or future world champions hold the Intercontinental championship.

On the history of the I.C. title: