Andrade will not be appearing live at tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view because the event is taped.

As noted earlier today at this link, former WWE Superstar Andrade tweeted about having talks with another promotion and responded to a tweet from ROH star PCO about ROH possibly bringing him in. This led to some fans speculating on a possible appearance at tonight’s pay-per-view.

However, Fightful Select has confirmed that the ROH pay-per-view was filmed last weekend, before Andrade was even released by WWE, which was made official Sunday night after Fastlane.

It’s always possible that something with Andrade is added into the pay-per-view post-production, but he won’t be featured on the actual card that was already taped.

Andrade has confirmed that he does not have a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, meaning he is free to start working for whoever he wants.

Stay tuned for updates.

