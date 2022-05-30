Tonight’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view featured a backstage segment with top superstar Andrade El Idolo, who was chatting with his assistant Jose about how things in AEW have not been going so well.

El Idolo would rant about how things were going to change, then introduced Jose to his new business partner, former ROH world champion RUSH. The segment would end with El Idolo and RUSH bumping fists together.

RUSH, El Idolo, and La Mascara all formed the faction Los Ingobernables back in 2014 in CMLL. They ran dominant together until El Idolo, who wrestled as La Sombra, signed with WWE in 2015.