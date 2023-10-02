RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Shelton Benjamin’s release from the company among other WWE stars and their matches in 2006.

“Shelton’s a great guy, and an incredible athlete. I have no idea what they were or were not doing with him, but I know that when I worked before with him, back in 2005 or 2006, I always felt like the office really respected him a lot by the push they were giving him. I worked him a lot, and you’re like all at some level of getting pushed or feeling like you’re getting disrespected and not pushed, or getting promises broken to you about being pushed. I just remember he was very good, [a] great athlete, and he knew what he was doing. [He was] a good guy too.”

