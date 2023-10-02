Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his health these days, whether he liked being a commentator or a manager. Here are the highlights:

On how he’s feeling these days:

“As I approach the big seven zero, man, I’ll tell you what, I get up in the morning, and I let the hot water run on my lower back, and it’s kind of like I got to get the old oil can out, too. Let’s let’s get all the parts moving again.”

On preferring being a commentator instead of being a manager because he doesn’t want to get physically involved:

I can’t even remember exactly how I felt about it at the time. But I know that if I do this, if I’m at ringside and I’m being more physical, then I’m there more. But if I am just a mouthpiece, it doesn’t require my presence as much. And so based on the length of my career. I think I’ve said that a lot. I always promised myself that by the time I turned 40, I would be out of the ring. I might be part of the show, but I wasn’t going to be a physical part of the show. I wasn’t going to be an active wrestler anymore. As I’m looking at 70, you know, here in just a few months, I’m so glad I made that decision because there’s a lot of other guys that are right about my age that didn’t make that decision. And physically, they’re in much better and worse condition than I am.”

