Former WWE Superstar Ryback says he’s going to talk with his lawyer about potential legal options for the recent public debacle with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

As noted, Ryback and Henry went back & forth over Twitter and Busted Open Radio earlier this month. You can click here for a recap of the lengthy statements from both wrestlers.

The Big Guy tweeted this week and claimed he was slandered by The World’s Strongest Man. He previously accused Henry of cutting a “paid advertisement” for WWE. Ryback now says he will be talking to his lawyer about potential options.

“Going to be speaking with my attorney concerning my options for the recent @wwe @themarkhenry @bustedopenradio situation of outright slander. Luckily enough people know me to know the truth, but can’t sit back and allow WWE to further do this. Thanks for the support,” Ryback wrote.

Henry has not addressed the latest tweet by Ryback, but we will keep you updated. You can see Ryback’s full tweet below:

Going to be speaking with my attorney concerning my options for the recent @wwe @themarkhenry @bustedopenradio situation of outright slander. Luckily enough people know me to know the truth, but can’t sit back and allow WWE to further do this. Thanks for the support. — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 25, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.