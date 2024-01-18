Sabu looks back on briefly getting to work with the great John Cena.

The ECW legend and the Cenation leader had a brief feud in 2006, which culminated in a matchup at the Vengeance Day 2006 premium live event. During a recent interview on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, Sabu commented on the rivalry and how great Cena was to work with.

Oh yeah, he was better than everybody said he was and he was more gracious than I could imagine, but he was he was very good. I thought he was very good.

Elsewhere on the program, Sabu revealed that he plans on retiring from in-ring action this year. You can read about that here. Full interview is below.

