The viewership numbers are in for the January 17th edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 891,000 viewers, a 12% increase from the January 10th episode of 797,000 viewers. It scored a 0.33 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also up from last Wednesday’s 0.29 demo number.

Dynamite featured Samoa Joe defending the AEW world championship against HOOK in the evening’s commercial free main event. It also saw the Bang Bang Gang capture ROH gold, Private Party get back in the win column, and Deonna Purrazzo continue her impressive streak of performances since signing with the company. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.

