Ash By Elegance gets her debut match for TNA IMPACT.

The former WWE star will be competing at the January 20th tapings in Orlando, Florida. At this time, no opponent has been announced.

ORLANDO! @Ashamae_Sebera will be in action in a TNA ring for the very first time THIS SATURDAY as #TNAiMPACT comes to the Osceola Heritage Park. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/AF7ZBoOeFc pic.twitter.com/rryeT8o3Vl — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2024

Ash By Elegance debuted at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view last weekend.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE JANUARY 19TH TAPINGS:

-Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Migeul

-Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw

-MOOSE vs. KUSHIDA

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE JANUARY 20TH TAPINGS:

-Ash By Elegance debut