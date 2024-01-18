Drew McIntyre is going into the Royal Rumble with a whole lot of aggression.

The WWE superstar and former two-time world champion spoke about the event, as well as his recent promo battles with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, during an interview with ReviewSTL. Regarding Punk, McIntyre promises to crack the Second City Saint verbally, then threatens to crack him physically.

I hope so. That’s two of our top superstars in WWE. Obviously, Cody returned to WWE a couple of years ago and had a big injury, took him out for nine months, but he has really risen to the top of the card as a crowd favorite. CM Punk is the most controversial guy in wrestling, for sure. He made his return. Seems very positive right now, the crowd is certainly very positive, he’s a huge star. I’m going to keep prodding at him and see if he cracks. Hopefully, if he doesn’t, he gets in the ring with me and I’ll physically crack him. Easy peasy.

The Scottish Warrior has his hands full before the Rumble though, as he is set to take on the Judgment Day’s Damian Priest on the go-home Raw. Check out his full interview below.

