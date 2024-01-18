WWE superstar and current heavyweight champion Seth Rollins injured his knee during the main event of Raw, where he successfully defended the title against Jinder Mahal. While the extend of The Visionary’s injury has yet to be determined, one thing that is certain is that he will not be working this weekend’s house show events. Randy Orton instead will replace him so he can rest.

Other backstage news:

-Dragon Lee will continue to appear for NXT, at least up until NXT Vengeance Day. Lee was the brand’s North American Champion before he got cashed-in on by Oba Femi.

-Gable Steveson will be appearing at every SmackDown taping going forward.

