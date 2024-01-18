Tony Khan is on top of the world.

The AEW President took to social media to tout the viewership and ratings numbers that last night’s AEW Dynamite pulled in. Khan writes, “Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS last night

Thank you to all the AEW wrestlers + staff + fansBecause of you yesterday Dynamite did our biggest

@AEWonTV rating since Grand Slam in September! It’s going to be an amazing 2024 for AEW thanks to you all.”

The biggest growth in viewership for last night’s show was the world championship matchup between Samoa Joe and HOOK. Despite putting up a great fight, HOOK would get choked out by the champ, marking only the second time he’s been defeated in AEW since he started competing back in 2021.