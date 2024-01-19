A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown.

The LWO, led by Carlito, will be taking on Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, and Humbert Carrillo in a six-man tag team matchup. Garza and Carrillo aligned with Escobar last month as he continues to wage war against his former group.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WWE SMACKDOWN:

-Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with guest Logan Paul

-Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre for the WWE women’s tag team championship

-Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton have their contract signing for Royal Rumble match

-LWO (Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro) vs. Santos Escobar, Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo