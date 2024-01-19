Deonnna Purrazzo is very excited to work with a top star in AEW.

The Virtuosa appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss her decision to leave TNA and join AEW, as well as speak about a handful of other topics. One thing she mentioned during the interview was her desire to work with Britt Baker, a woman she has plenty of history with.

I debuted and called Toni Storm out right away, so working with her, she’s a great friend of mine. We have good chemistry outside the ring. Yes, (we worked together in STARDOM). I’m really excited about that. We worked a little when we were in NXT, that’s what I’m most excited for. Britt, to come back, she’s not back. That’s my best friend. I think there are a lot of fun stories we can tell. We can be a tag team, we can be rivals, there is a lot to do there. Whenever she’s ready to get back in the ring, it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Purrazzo is already 2-0 since she signed with AEW at the beginning of the month. She defeated Red Velvet and Anna Jay in that time.

