Maria Kanellis took to Twitter to once again protest against the WWE firing her shortly after she gave birth. Former Mae Young Classic competitor responded to her Tweet by revealing that the WWE would force her to have weekly weigh-ins because they wanted her to lose more weight, despite having lost 130lbs over the course of two years. Here’s what she had to say:

Or hire you during the “Evolution”, AFTER you’ve already lost 130#s over the last 2yrs, then do weekly weigh ins w/ you b/c you need to lose MORE weight, to be marketable, & release you ON International Women’s Day @AndrewYang.