Sami Callihan names his favorite moments he’s had in IMPACT Wrestling.

The Callihan Death Machine spoke on this topic during his recent appeared on Sunday Night’s Main Event, where he looked back at his epic hardcore war with Penta El Zero Miedo at Slammiversary 2018 as one of his standout performances.

I don’t think I’ve had it yet (the standout moment in IMPACT Wrestling). I think I’m not a complacent person. I think I’m gonna have a better moment, a better moment, a better moment but if I have to pick one, I’d have to say me and Pentagón’s match of the year from Slammiversary a couple of years ago.

Callihan won the IMPACT World Championship from Brian Cage on the company’s debut episode of AXS. He says this was his other favorite moment.

I’d have to say myself winning the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship against Brian Cage in a cage on the first episode of IMPACT on AXS TV.

Elsewhere in his interview, Callihan spoke about some dream opponents he wishes he could have faced, which included WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. You can read his full list by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)