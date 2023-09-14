AEW is coming to two popular cities for the first time ever.

The promotion revealed on X (Twitter) that they will be running events in Memphis this October, and then two-nights in Montreal this December.

The Memphis event, which takes place on October 21st, will be a taping of their Saturday program Collision.

ATTENTION MEMPHIS!#AEW is coming to Memphis, TN for the first time ever, bringing you #AEWCollision LIVE at the @FedExForum on Saturday, October 21st! Tickets will go on sale Monday, September 18th at 10am CT

🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/3ATWkSwThA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023

The Montreal event, which takes place on December 5th and December 6th, will be a taping of Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.