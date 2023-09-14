AEW is coming to two popular cities for the first time ever.
The promotion revealed on X (Twitter) that they will be running events in Memphis this October, and then two-nights in Montreal this December.
The Memphis event, which takes place on October 21st, will be a taping of their Saturday program Collision.
ATTENTION MEMPHIS!#AEW is coming to Memphis, TN for the first time ever, bringing you #AEWCollision LIVE at the @FedExForum on Saturday, October 21st!
Tickets will go on sale Monday, September 18th at 10am CT
🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/3ATWkSwThA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023
The Montreal event, which takes place on December 5th and December 6th, will be a taping of Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.
#AEW is coming to Montreal, QC for the First Time Ever with TWO nights of Televised AEW Action at the @BellCentre!
• Tuesday, December 5
• Wednesday, December 6
Tickets go on sale TOMORROW at 10am ET
🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/vnNUC025N5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023