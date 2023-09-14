As noted, Jade Cargill is expected to sign with WWE after likely finishing up with AEW this week. She had her rematch with AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander at Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Cincinnati, to air on Friday. Sources within both companies believe Cargill is headed to WWE. For those who missed it, you can click here for the most recent report with notes on Cargill’s contract, where she will likely start out in WWE, her emotional post-match moment, and more.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Cargill was greeted by several members of the AEW roster when returning to the backstage area following last night’s match with Statlander.

Cargill then exchanged hugs with many of her co-workers, and this was seen as a farewell by people within AEW. This report comes after it was earlier revealed how a “teary-eyed” Cargill and Statlander had a post-match embrace and show of respect.

There’s no word on exactly why Cargill is looking to sign with WWE, but one source indicated that the move is not financially motivated. There had been discussion about the nature of Cargill’s AEW contract over the Summer when she was taking planned time off after Double Or Nothing. Sources within WWE are of the belief that her AEW deal may be structured in a way that would allow her to sign with WWE imminently. There was talk of Cargill holding option years in AEW, but that still has not been confirmed.

While many within AEW are saying Cargill is headed to WWE, there’s been no talk of Cargill explicitly stating that she is leaving for WWE. Instead, Cargill told people that she may focus on family and the softball team she owns with her husband, 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame candidate Brandon Phillips. The couple announced the formation of The Texas Smoke this past March as the fourth franchise of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league. The Austin, TX-based team won the 2023 WPF regular season with a 22-14 record, then swept their opponents in the Championship Series to become the inaugural WPF Champions.

Cargill does have a team of representatives for her deals, but it remains to be seen if there have been any talks with WWE.

This latest report adds that some top WWE Superstars had heard that Cargill was heading to the company as early as last week, and it was a topic of discussion backstage at RAW. This goes back to WWE insider Better Wrestling Experience teasing Cargill’s arrival on September 9, just a short time before she made the surprise return on AEW Collision that night.

