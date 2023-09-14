Kevin Sullivan knows that Cody Rhodes will finish the story, but he thinks the decision for The American Nightmare to lose at WrestleMania 39 was the right one.

This was the topic of conversation on Sullivan’s Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast, where he gave his thoughts on this year’s Mania 39 ending. Highlights can be found below.

Thinks that if Cody had won at WrestleMania 39 he would have received backlash:

I think that if Cody had won, he would have got a backlash. People saying, ‘Oh, he just comes in and wins the belt while these guys have been here for years, busting their asses night after night, night after night?’ He needs to win the belt, but he needs to do what his father did if he’s playing his father’s story. His father put the heels over first, dumped all the heat, all the adversity. Then he beat Brock with a broken arm. I think they’re doing it perfectly. Now, I think if they’re going to WrestleMania 40, it’s time. You can’t give the people what they want [right away]. You’ve got to make them salivate for it.

Says Cody will eventually win the big one:

I think that when he does [defeat Roman], then they have all four Samoans sitting right there.There’s all kinds of heels. Gunther, they have a stacked group of guys. I think this is the best talent they’ve had since the Attitude Era. I also think the next step for Roman is Hollywood.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)