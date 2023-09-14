Richard Holliday is feeling grateful.

The former MLW star spoke with Under The Ring about beating cancer and becoming a hot commodity on the indie scene. Holliday says that he’s remained in a relatively good mood considering he nearly lost his life, and promises fans that whenever he wrestles he will give them something special.

I believe that everybody has layers to their personality. I’m sure, if given the wrong circumstances, you can be a bit of a jerk in a sense. I think anybody could. I think anybody has the ability to be good or bad, it’s all kind of inherent in ourselves. Given the circumstances, right now I’ve been in a good mood. I’ve been so joyful to be back and doing everything that I’m doing. I’m obviously confident in myself as a performer anyway. Any time I get into the ring, whatever mood I may be in that day or that month or that year, whatever mindset I’m in, Richard Holliday is going to give you something special, and you’re gonna go home remembering it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)