The WWE Campus Rush recruitment tour will continue this Fall.

WWE launched the tour in the Fall of 2022 with 8 initial stops at top universities as they continue to grow the Next In Line (NIL) program and scout college athletes in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars.

The previous 11 stops on the tour have featured WWE Superstars such as Raquel Rodriguez, Big E, Riddick Moss, Omos and Bianca Belair, who have all transitioned from college athletics to a WWE career. The Superstars address student athletes at each school, and educate them about WWE and their NIL program.

WWE visited the University of Texas last week. The Fall 2023 tour will conclude with a stop in Las Vegas at Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletic Forum, the most preeminent conference on the business of college sports, on Wednesday, December 6. The following Campus Rush dates were announced for the rest of the Fall 2023 tour:

* University of Wisconsin – Wednesday, September 27

* University of Pittsburgh – Monday, October 2

* University of Washington – Wednesday, October 4

* University of Maryland – Tuesday, October 17

* University of Missouri – Monday, October 23

* Texas Christian University – Tuesday, November 14

* Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletic Forum – Wednesday, December 6

