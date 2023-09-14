Wednesday’s live Grand Slam go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 888,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 0.11% from last week’s show, which drew 887,000 viewers for the post-All Out show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.31 rating. This week’s 0.31 key demographic rating represents 402,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 1.71% from last week’s 409,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented.

Dynamite ranked #1 for the night on cable this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking on cable with the 0.31 key demo rating.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the highest total audience since the Dynamite 200 episode on August 2 by a slight margin. This was the thirteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating, tied with four other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are both below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 0.11% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 24.42% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 20.51% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was also the Grand Slam go-home show.

Wednesday’s Grand Slam go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – the final build for next week’s Grand Slam Dynamite, promos from Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, Don Callis unveiling his next masterpiece, Adam Page vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose in a #1 contenders match, AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defending against Big Bill, plus Roderick Strong vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the non-title finals of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 814,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 923,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 7 Episode: 903,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 832,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 902,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 28 Episode: 809,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Forbidden Door II episode)

July 5 Episode: 855,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 825,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 953,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

July 26 Episode: 898,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 894,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (200th episode)

August 9 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 874,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 23 Episode: 870,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest episode)

August 30 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All In episode)

September 6 Episode: 887,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 13 Episode: 888,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

