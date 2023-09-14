Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 9/14/23

From the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The OutRunners & Kevin Ku vs. Willie Mack & The Infantry

Triple back body drop to Magnum. Huge tope over the top by Dean takes out everyone. Double stomp by Ku to Dean. Rolling elbow by Bravo. Diving clothesline in the corner by Dean, a scissor kick by Bravo, and a twisting frog splash by Dean all to Magnum. Mack gets the tag and it’s a double clothesline between he and Ku. Elbows by Ku. Elbows by Mack. Hook kick by Ku! Ku runs into a pop up elbow. Stunner by Mack and a single leg dropkick into a Russian leg sweep.

Winner: Willie Mack & The Infantry

Mercedes Martinez vs. Zoey Lynn

Three amigos by Mercedes. Leg trip by Lynn and a running elbow in the corner. Spinebuster by Mercedes. Overhands by Mercedes and a Northern Lariat. Surfboard into a sleeper by Mercedes.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

The Gates of Agony vs. Cole Radrick & Matt Brannigan

Cole bails to the outside and gets thrown into the guard rail. Chops by Brannigan but he turns around into a headbutt and a big Samoan drop by Toa. Double back suplex to Radrick on Brannigan.

Winners: The Gates of Agony

Christopher Daniels vs. Darius Martin

Running elbow in the corner by Daniels and a GTR. Daniels draped Martin over the top rope and hits a leg drop. Neckbreaker by Daniels. Daniels runs into a boot and a reverse atomic drop by Martin. Bulldog over the bottom rope. Diving crossbody off the top gets a two count. Martin hits a big elbow but Daniels counters with the Complete Shot right into the Koji Clutch! Martin gets to the rope and rolls up Daniels for the win!

Winner: Darius Martin

Lee Johnson vs. Shane Taylor

Taylor muscles Johnson into the corner and beats him down with some body shots. Both men fight to the outside and Taylor throws Johnson into the guard rail a bunch and they both roll back in the ring. Johnson hits the ropes and eats a huge lariat from Taylor that gets two. Taylor trash talks Johnson, who fights back with hard rights and lefts but he eats a huge headbutt. Uranage by Taylor and the big splash get a long two count. Pop-up by Taylor but Johnson hits a dropkick and a big pendulum DDT. Johnson goes up top but Lee Moriarty is here and provides a distraction that allows Taylor to trip up Johnson. Marcus Garvey Driver finishes this one.

Winner: Shane Taylor

Willow Nightingale vs. Lady Frost

Willow misses an enziguiri and Frost takes advantage. Switch kick in the corner by Frost. Diving shoulder blocks in the corner by Frost. Rewind kick by Frost gets two. POUNCE by Willow! Running hip attack in the corner and a few short-arm clotheslines by Willow. Spinebuster by Willow and the Base With the Powerbomb finishes this one.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Josh Woods vs. Dominic Garrini

Mat return by Woods as both men trade armbars. Wristlock-for-wristlock here as Woods catches Garrini with an exploder suplex. Big boots by Woods and a gutwrench suplex. Twisting Anarchist suplex aka the Tilt-a-Woods and this one is over.

Winner: Josh Woods

Griff Garrison vs. Ethan Page

Shoulder block by Garrison to start. Running back elbow by Page and a delayed vertical suplex. Page looks for the Ego’s Edge but Garrison gets to his feet and connects with a discus forearm! Garrison has Page up in the Argentine Backbreaker but able to get to his feet and hit a slingshot cutter for the win.

Winner: Ethan Page

The Workhorsemen vs. The Boys

Workhorsemen control early, quick tags as Brandon is in trouble. Arm ringer into a snap mare by Henry and a quick tag by Drake. Neck twist by Henry and a senton from the apron by Drake. Big clothesline by Brandon and a wheelbarrow into a facebuster. Double wristlock by the Boys into a straightjacket neckbreaker. Powerbomb into a knee from Anthony and a shining wizard by Darke. Superkick by Henry and a double stomp on Brent while JD Drake holds him. Finito.

Winners: The Workhorsemen

Tony Nese vs. AR Fox

Both men trade pinning combinations to start, with Nese almost getting the pin. Kick combination by Fox and a diving neckbreaker for two. Fox hits the ropes but Sterling trips him up. Fox ducks a clothesline attempt but sends Nese into the corner, before skinning the cat with a pair of boots to the face. Macho Man-esque neck drop over the ropes. Nese beats on Fox on the outside with chops before throwing him into the ring apron, and rolling him back inside the ring. Nese brings Fox to the corner and delivers some big shoulder blocks. Fox sends Nese to the apron and catches him coming in with a draping DDT. Spinning suplex by Fox. Stunner by Fox and a roll through, Fox holds on, and pulls Nese into an Ace Crusher. Fox looks for it again but Nese catches him in mid-air and hits the German suplex. Nese heads up top but Fox catches him and it’s the seated Spanish Fly! One, two, three!

Winner: AR Fox

ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Rocky Romero

Rocky shoots for a double but Claudio stuffs it and takes Rocky down. Flying mare by Rocky and some leg kicks. Head scissors by Rocky sends Claudio to the outside as Rocky follows up with a suicide dive. Rocky looks for a second one but Claudio catches him charging with a European uppercut. Military press by Claudio drops Rocky on the top turnbuckle. Running big boot by Claudio gets two. Big Swing by Claudio! Delayed vertical suplex by Claudio but Rocky wiggles free and sends Claudio outside with a hurricanrana. Another suicide dive by Rocky. Rocky lays in some chops on the outside and hits the springboard dropkick through the middle ropes. Two count. Forever clotheslines! Springboard DDT by Rocky and a rewind kick. Tiger Feint Kick by Rocky! Sliced Bread by Rocky gets two. Both men are on the top rope and Rocky shoves Claudio off, but Claudio catches him and hits a backbreaker. Two count. Claudio drives about a dozen European uppercuts into Rocky in the corner and a huge short-arm clothesline gets two. Hammer and anvil elbows by Claudio but Rocky counters with pair of two count cradles and a flying knee! Enziguiri by Rocky but Claudio counters a Sliced Bread into a European uppercut and Claudio hits one more for good measure and this one is over.

Winner and STILL ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli