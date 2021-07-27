The Wrestling Revolver is returning this October.

The indie federation, which is run by IMPACT star and former world champion Sami Callihan, announced that on October 30th they will present their “Tales From The Ring” event from the Horizon Events center in Clive, Iowa. The tweet also shares a short video teasing the Halloween theme for the show. Check it out below.

🚨 WATCH & RT 🚨 We’re. F’n. BACK. pic.twitter.com/KCnl2XxVkg — The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) July 27, 2021

This is Wrestling Revolver’s first event since February of 2020 when they were forced to go on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.